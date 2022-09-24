LifePro Asset Management Buys 148 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,333. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

