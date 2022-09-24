LifePro Asset Management Buys 311 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 11,721,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

