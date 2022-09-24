LifePro Asset Management Purchases 155 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $228.81. 1,907,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,125. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average of $253.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

