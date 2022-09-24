LifePro Asset Management Purchases Shares of 100,861 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 3.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 11,898,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.