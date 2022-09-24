LifePro Asset Management Takes $2.76 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 279,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

