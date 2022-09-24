Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 133% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $182,909.49 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

