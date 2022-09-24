Lithium Americas’ (LAC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.91.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.52. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

