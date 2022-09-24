Lithium Americas’ (LAC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.91.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.52. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
