Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $70.66 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

