Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

