Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.13

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 100178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.40.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.