Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0544

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $70.72 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

