LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $132.40

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 2685383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.70).

LXI REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 553.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About LXI REIT

In other news, insider Hugh Seaborn bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £29,930 ($36,164.81).

(Get Rating)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.