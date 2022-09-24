Lyra One Day Volume Tops $142,611.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Lyra has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lyra

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

