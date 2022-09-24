MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.0026 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $670,530.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 258,492,781 coins. The official website for MakiSwap is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars.

