Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $6.71 on Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $134.20 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00035419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

