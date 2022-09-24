Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MNDT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.
