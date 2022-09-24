Maple 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.24 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $73.26 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $18.91 or 0.00099477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,013.98 or 1.00047000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.