Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.18.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

MLM stock opened at $320.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.