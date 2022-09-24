MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 161,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $354.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

