Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,231 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies makes up 3.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 2.82% of Maxar Technologies worth $54,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 275,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $19.31. 687,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.