Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 418.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after buying an additional 839,247 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

