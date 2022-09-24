Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

