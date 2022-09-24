Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TT opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.