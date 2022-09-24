Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.