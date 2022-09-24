Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 337,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 368,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 644,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16.

