Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $38.00 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.