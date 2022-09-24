Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FINX opened at $20.76 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.