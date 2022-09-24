Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $220.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.