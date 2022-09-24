McAdam LLC Buys 13,442 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1,374.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.22. 2,114,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average of $242.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

