McAdam LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 297.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,810,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,724,195. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

