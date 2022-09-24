McAdam LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 227.8% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 67,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 255.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 382,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275,149 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 388.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 205,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 163,275 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

