McAdam LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 10,491,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

