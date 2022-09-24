McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 10.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 1.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $101,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $49.15. 4,169,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

