McAdam LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

