McAdam LLC Sells 33,768 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,768 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.23% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 330,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 851,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,263. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

