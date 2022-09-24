McAdam LLC Sells 41,925 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,925 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

FNDE traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.