McAdam LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 1,634,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,206. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $47.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

