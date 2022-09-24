McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 971,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

