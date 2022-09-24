Metaverse Index Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Metaverse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.62 or 0.00160395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Index has a market cap of $5.12 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse Index has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Index Coin Profile

Metaverse Index’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 167,281 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

