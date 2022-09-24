Metronome (MET) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $15,400.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,472,938 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

