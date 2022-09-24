Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

