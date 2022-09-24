MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00006336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,937.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00151903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00282292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00748427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00623805 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,865,712 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

