MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.84 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $89.96 million and $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,362,918 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

