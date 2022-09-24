Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.11. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 113,613 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.