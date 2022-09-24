MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $550.89

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.89 ($6.66) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($5.85). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 490 ($5.92), with a volume of 92,292 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of £283.37 million and a PE ratio of 810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, insider James Thomson bought 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Also, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,832.29). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 510,037 shares of company stock worth $262,719,610.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

