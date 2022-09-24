MKM Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a $68.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Matador Resources Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.59%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

