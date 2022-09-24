Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$1.52. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 127,960 shares traded.

ME has been the subject of several research reports. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$152.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

