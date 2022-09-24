MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $189.24 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $24,708,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.