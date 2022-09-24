Moonfarm Finance (MFO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,936.00

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Moonfarm Finance has a market cap of $40,988.09 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonfarm Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Trading
