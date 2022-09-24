Moonpot Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,087.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Moonpot coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot launched on July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

